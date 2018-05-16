Dr. Cynthia Hutto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Hutto, MD
Dr. Cynthia Hutto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3346Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Watson Clinic South1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 647-8011Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Watson Clinic North Pediatrics1430 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7337
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent, well educated, very nice physician. She seems to love the children and her office staff is the best. I highly recommend her to anyone seeking a Pediatrician.
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- All Childrens Hospital
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Hutto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hutto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutto.
