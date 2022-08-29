Overview of Dr. Cynthia Javellana, MD

Dr. Cynthia Javellana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Javellana works at Lakeview Center in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.