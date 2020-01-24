See All Dermatologists in Powell, TN
Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD is a Dermatologist in Powell, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Utah State University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Kang Rotondo works at Greater Knoxville Dermatology in Powell, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Knoxville Dermatology
    7730 Dannaher Dr, Powell, TN 37849 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-7107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shaving of Skin Lesion
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2020
    Dr. Kang-Rotondo is an excellent doctor. I never have to wait. She is very thorough and always pleasant. I feel so fortunate to have such a wonderful dermatologist.
    Linda Denton — Jan 24, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD
    About Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952377814
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Utah State University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Kang Rotondo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang Rotondo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kang Rotondo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kang Rotondo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kang Rotondo works at Greater Knoxville Dermatology in Powell, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kang Rotondo’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang Rotondo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang Rotondo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang Rotondo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang Rotondo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

