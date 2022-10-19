See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (100)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California (Los Angeles)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Kelly works at Colorado Limb Consultants in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Limb Consultants
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3300, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 660-9944
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Avascular Necrosis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma
Avascular Necrosis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Osteosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Enchondromata Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ewing's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ewing's Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Cancer Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Cancer Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Celtic Insurance Company
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • CNA HealthPro
    • Colorado Access
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Employee Health Systems
    • Employers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Employers Health Network
    • Equitable
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • John Hancock
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • National Benefit Plans
    • National Elevator
    • Physician HealthCare Network
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Sloans Lake Health Insurance
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UniCare
    • United Health Plan
    • United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?

    Oct 19, 2022
    I am so pleased with Dr. Kelly and Rhonda Haver PA. I came into their care with a misdiagnosis and a general feeling of being “handed-off” by my prior Dr. As soon as they come on board with my situation, not only did they correct the prior care provider’s mistakes, but thoroughly and efficiently resolved my health issue. My time with them has left me feeling relieved and full of gratitude. From the staff at the front desk, to the assistants that helped with surgery, my follow up visit, and after care - I give a full five star review! I really can’t say enough good about my experience!
    Shauntel F — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelly to family and friends

    Dr. Kelly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD.

    About Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487635173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Ohio|Ucla Med Center|University of California Los Angeles Medical Center (Los Angeles)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Los Angeles County-Harbor-University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UCLA/UCLA Med Ctr|University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California (Los Angeles)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelly works at Colorado Limb Consultants in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.