Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California (Los Angeles)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Colorado Limb Consultants1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 660-9944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Indiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Celtic Insurance Company
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CNA HealthPro
- Colorado Access
- Concentra
- Conseco
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Employee Health Systems
- Employers Health & Welfare Plan
- Employers Health Network
- Equitable
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Gallagher Basset
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- John Hancock
- Kaiser Permanente
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- National Benefit Plans
- National Elevator
- Physician HealthCare Network
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Pipefitters
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Sloans Lake Health Insurance
- State Farm
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Trustmark Companies
- UniCare
- United Health Plan
- United Mine Workers Health & Retirement Fund
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
I am so pleased with Dr. Kelly and Rhonda Haver PA. I came into their care with a misdiagnosis and a general feeling of being “handed-off” by my prior Dr. As soon as they come on board with my situation, not only did they correct the prior care provider’s mistakes, but thoroughly and efficiently resolved my health issue. My time with them has left me feeling relieved and full of gratitude. From the staff at the front desk, to the assistants that helped with surgery, my follow up visit, and after care - I give a full five star review! I really can’t say enough good about my experience!
About Dr. Cynthia Kelly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487635173
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio|Ucla Med Center|University of California Los Angeles Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Los Angeles County-Harbor-University of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- UCLA/UCLA Med Ctr|University Of California Los Angeles Medical Center
- University of California (Los Angeles)|University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Avascular Necrosis, Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Osteosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.