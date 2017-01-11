See All Pediatricians in Seattle, WA
Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD

Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Kertesz works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kertesz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4250 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 11, 2017
The best!
Redmond , WA — Jan 11, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1063508158
Education & Certifications

  • Chldrns Hosp and MC - U Wash
  • Chldrns Hosp and MC - U Wash
  • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kertesz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kertesz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kertesz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kertesz works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kertesz’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kertesz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kertesz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kertesz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kertesz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

