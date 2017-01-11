Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kertesz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD
Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Kertesz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kertesz's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4250 Roosevelt Way Ne, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kertesz?
The best!
About Dr. Cynthia Kertesz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063508158
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Hosp and MC - U Wash
- Chldrns Hosp and MC - U Wash
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kertesz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kertesz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kertesz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kertesz works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kertesz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kertesz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kertesz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kertesz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.