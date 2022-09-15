Overview

Dr. Cynthia Knutson, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Knutson works at Dermatology Clinic - Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.