Dr. Cynthia Knutson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knutson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Knutson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Knutson, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Knutson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southlake Clinic Time Square660 SW 39th St Ste 150, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 690-3483
-
2
Mary Bridge Seattle1101 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 505-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knutson?
Dr. Knutson recognized a tiny spot of basal cell carcinoma on my face, took a biopsy immediately and proceeded from there. She answers my questions.
About Dr. Cynthia Knutson, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Navajo
- 1306863030
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knutson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knutson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knutson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knutson works at
Dr. Knutson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knutson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knutson speaks Navajo.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knutson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knutson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knutson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knutson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.