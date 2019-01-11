Dr. Cynthia Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Krause, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
1185 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128
I have been seeing Dr. Krausse for over 10 years. Shehas a special demeanor and you feel better just by talking to her. She is caring, knowledgeable, calm, never on a hurry. I feel extremely comfortable with her, and she always gives you the time that you need.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
43 years of experience
English
Female
NPI: 1609982057
Johns Hopkins Bayview M C|Mt Sinai Med Center
DUKE UNIVERSITY
Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Krause has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Cynthia L. Krause, MD
Dr. Krause has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.