Dr. Cynthia Lama, MD
Dr. Cynthia Lama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr Rhina Rodriguez Pediatric Health Care PC9014 Elmhurst Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 899-0470
I had an Excellent experience with Dr Lama the staff treat me with kindness and respect. I recommend Dr Lama to all my Family to come to her place. Thank you
- UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Lama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
