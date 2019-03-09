See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Cynthia Lama, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (6)
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Lama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Lama works at Servicio Medico Hispano in Jackson Heights, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Rhina Rodriguez Pediatric Health Care PC
    9014 Elmhurst Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 899-0470

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetic Evaluation
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Treatment frequency



Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cynthia Lama, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528110210
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF GUAYAQUIL / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lama works at Servicio Medico Hispano in Jackson Heights, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lama’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

