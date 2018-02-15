Dr. Cynthia Lau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Lau, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Lau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group9831 S Western Ave Lowr Level, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 445-3500
Motilal A Bhatia MD Sc17850 Kedzie Ave Ste 2100, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Directions (708) 957-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate South Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a routine procedure and Dr. Lau made sure there were no other issues. She and her group were very friendly. I felt comfortable with everyone at her practice.
About Dr. Cynthia Lau, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1184882169
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Lau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lau has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.