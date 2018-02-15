Overview

Dr. Cynthia Lau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Lau works at Advocate Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Hazel Crest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.