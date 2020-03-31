Overview of Dr. Cynthia Lawlor, MD

Dr. Cynthia Lawlor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF UTAH



Dr. Lawlor works at St. Mark's Senior Health Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Tension Headache and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.