Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD
Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Windham Hospital, Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus.
Dr. Leung works at
Dr. Leung's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group10 Birdseye Rd Ste 100, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group385 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 947-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent and cautious with a treatment plan. Recommended two tests which revealed extent and location of my issue which will prove valuable in the next phase of treatment. I would recommend her to anyone looking for sound professional advice and screening to catch and resolve a very serious issue.
About Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1528488343
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Urology
