Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Leung works at
Locations
Peninsula Gastroentorology2900 Whipple Ave Ste 245, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 365-3700
Peninsula Gastroenterology Medical Group Inc2500 Hospital Dr Bldg 8, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 964-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861570434
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford University Medical Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leung has seen patients for Diarrhea, Celiac Disease and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.