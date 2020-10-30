Overview

Dr. Cynthia Leung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Leung works at Peninsula Gastroenterology Medical Group in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Celiac Disease and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.