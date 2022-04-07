Overview of Dr. Cynthia Lien, MD

Dr. Cynthia Lien, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Lien works at Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130) in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Vitamin D Deficiency and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.