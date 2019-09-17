Dr. Cynthia Ligenza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ligenza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Ligenza, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Ligenza, MD
Dr. Cynthia Ligenza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cold Spring, NY.
Dr. Ligenza works at
Dr. Ligenza's Office Locations
Cold Spring, NY- Route 9D Office1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ligenza was on the phone with the Hospitol until 3 am. And then showed up in my hospital room at 8 am with 2 of my other Doctors. I felt very well taken care of. Amazing in this very busy world!!!
About Dr. Cynthia Ligenza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1073611414
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ligenza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ligenza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ligenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ligenza works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ligenza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ligenza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ligenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ligenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.