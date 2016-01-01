Dr. Lin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Lin, MD
Dr. Cynthia Lin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Lin works at
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
El Camino Renal Medical Group Inc.515 South Dr Ste 12, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-7944
- 2 777 Lawrence Expy, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (408) 243-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cynthia Lin, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1134106388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
