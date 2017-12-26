Dr. Cynthia Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Lopez, MD
Dr. Cynthia Lopez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
1
Eastern Neurology/Neuromuscular845 Johns Hopkins Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 413-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez?
Dr.Lopex is very thorough in finding the cause of your pain. The staff is very courteous and polite I wouldn't trust anyone else with my care. She is very good at her job and she truly care about her patients.
About Dr. Cynthia Lopez, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Ohio State University
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
