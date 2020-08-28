See All Oncologists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (94)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD

Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. 

Dr. Lynch works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lynch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Bone Marrow Aspiration
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 28, 2020
    Dr Lynch was my college roommate and she is the best person you could ever ask to have on your side. She is extremely knowledgeable and caring.we miss you ...Jennifer Ott
    Jennifer Ott — Aug 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD
    About Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790726255
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lynch works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lynch’s profile.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

