Overview of Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD

Dr. Cynthia Lynch, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ.



Dr. Lynch works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.