Overview of Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO

Dr. Cynthia Mace-Motta, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Mace-Motta works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.