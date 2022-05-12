Dr. Cynthia Mahin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Mahin, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Mahin, MD
Dr. Cynthia Mahin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Louisville Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Mahin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mahin's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care3607 Fern Valley Road Suite 102, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care4003 Kresge Way Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care2406 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahin?
She listens. Gives the patient the opportunity to participate in his/her own care. Very caring.
About Dr. Cynthia Mahin, MD
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548553894
Education & Certifications
- Louisville Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mahin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mahin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.