Overview of Dr. Cynthia Martel, MD

Dr. Cynthia Martel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Martel works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.