Dr. Cynthia Mayfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Mayfield, MD is a Dermatologist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Mayfield works at
Locations
Ironwood Medical Group2102 E Inwood Rd, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 237-9231Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am always happy with my cosmetic results for Mayfield. Dr Mayfield is personable and also let you know what to expect with your procedure. Dr Mayfield's support staff is also friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Cynthia Mayfield, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1649260233
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayfield accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayfield has seen patients for Cold Sore, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.