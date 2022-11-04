See All Podiatrists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM

Podiatry
3.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Fort Lauderdale, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM

Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. McDonald works at Imperial Point Podiatry Association Inc in Fort Lauderdale, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL and Chiefland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. McDonald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Imperial Point Podiatry Association Inc
    6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 405, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 431-6050
  2. 2
    4343 Newberry Rd Ste 1, Gainesville, FL 32607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 224-2475
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Nature Coast Rehabilitation Inc
    1315 NW 21st Ave, Chiefland, FL 32626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 490-5100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McDonald?

    Nov 04, 2022
    I came to Dr. McDonald with a long-term fungal infection on my foot. In most doctors offices today I feel like just another number, but with Dr.McDonald there was a warmth and personalism that was comforting and refreshing. She took her time with me, and respected my desire to not take oral medication. Her staff was also very kind and caring... when Dr.McDonald was taking a biopsy her assistant intentionally spoke to me to help keep my mind off the pain (which wasn't that bad after all). And Dr. McDonald personally called me to share the results of my test. Overall I had a very pleasant experience there and would definitely recommend Dr. McDonald to anyone.
    Brielle — Nov 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McDonald to family and friends

    Dr. McDonald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McDonald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM.

    About Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871573261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cynthia McDonald, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.