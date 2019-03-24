Overview of Dr. Cynthia Mercer, MD

Dr. Cynthia Mercer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mercer works at Cornerstone Medical Clinic PC in Athens, GA with other offices in Watkinsville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Symptomatic Menopause and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.