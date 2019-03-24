Dr. Cynthia Mercer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Mercer, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Mercer, MD
Dr. Cynthia Mercer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mercer's Office Locations
Cornerstone Medical Clinic PC1270 Prince Ave Ste 101, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-1388
Piedmont Physicians Gynecology1305 Jennings Mill Rd Ste 290A, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 552-1840
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Listens to you. She has found several problems my internist didn’t. She is very forward thinking and well informed on in all areas
About Dr. Cynthia Mercer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1124017116
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
