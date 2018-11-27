Dr. Cynthia Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Miller, MD
Dr. Cynthia Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Cynthia J Miller, MD101 Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 501-8558
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I think she's great, my first choice always. She is thorough and smart and caring.
About Dr. Cynthia Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miller speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.