Dr. Cynthia Mingea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mingea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Mingea, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Mingea, MD
Dr. Cynthia Mingea, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Mingea works at
Dr. Mingea's Office Locations
-
1
Gasal Mary E MD900 E 30th St Ste 303, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 479-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mingea?
I definitely recommend Dr. Mingea.
About Dr. Cynthia Mingea, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1497731871
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mingea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mingea accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mingea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mingea works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mingea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mingea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mingea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mingea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.