Dr. Cynthia Mizgala, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.
Mizgala Cynthia L MD4720 S I 10 SERVICE RD W, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 885-4515Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 5:30pmSunday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
I went in for a invasive treatment,, Dr Mitgala is such a Jewel ,,she explain the procedure from beginning to end..I Love my results
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
