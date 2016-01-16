Overview of Dr. Cynthia Nassim, MD

Dr. Cynthia Nassim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Nassim works at All In Pediatrics in New Albany, IN with other offices in Salem, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.