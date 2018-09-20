Dr. Cynthia Nortey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nortey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Nortey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Nortey, MD
Dr. Cynthia Nortey, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from University Of Ghana and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Nortey works at
Dr. Nortey's Office Locations
Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Matthews1340 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 102, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (980) 369-3505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nortey and her staff are all very nice, efficient and most of all, accommodating. I had an urgent case and Dr. Nortay was able to see me right away. Her staff was very nice (thank you Sonia!) and Dr. Nortey herself is very good at explaining what she is doing and why. I would highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Cynthia Nortey, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ghana
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nortey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nortey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nortey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nortey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nortey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nortey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nortey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.