Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD
Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Pena works at
Dr. Pena's Office Locations
1
NorthBay Health Pain Management - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
2
NorthBay Health Pain Management - Vacaville1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 270, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pena is very compassionate. Takes care of her patients well. Will refer you to appropriate specialist as needed and relevant to your care. Listens to her patients and really cares about her patients’ well being.
About Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD
- Pain Management
- English
- 1417031717
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pena has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pena.
