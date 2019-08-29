Overview of Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD

Dr. Cynthia Pena, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Pena works at NorthBay Health Pain Management in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.