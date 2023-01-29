Dr. Plate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Plate, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Plate, MD
Dr. Cynthia Plate, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Plate works at
Dr. Plate's Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology- Silver Spring Surgeon11886 Healing Way Ste 701, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 933-3216
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plate?
I was confident that I was in the right place. She makes feel like I was going to get the best care.
About Dr. Cynthia Plate, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972579753
Education & Certifications
- Howard University College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plate works at
Dr. Plate speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Plate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.