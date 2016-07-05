Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD
Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health21 Columbia St Ste 201, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6600
- 2 3401 West End Ave Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 875-7007
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
Dr. Powell is an amazing doctor. I started seeing her 12 years ago, and she's the most caring doctor I've ever had. She is timely, compassionate and very bright! Even with her recent promotion to President of Orlando Health she still makes me feel like a priority. She makes the time to reply back when I'm sick even thought she is extremely busy. I don't think she's taking new patients anymore, but she's an A+ quality doctor!
About Dr. Cynthia Powell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659355709
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.