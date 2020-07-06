Overview of Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD

Dr. Cynthia Pudukadan, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from University of Kerala / Medical College|University Of Kerala Medical College and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Pudukadan works at Novant Health Pediatric Neurology & Sleep - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.