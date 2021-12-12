Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quainoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Quainoo works at
Locations
-
1
Walk in Womens Gynecology Pllc535 CLINTON AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (646) 962-9200Monday12:00pm - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 1:00pm
-
2
One Brookdale Plaza GI1 Brookdale Plz Ste 337, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 240-6025
-
3
Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd # 701, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 336-3900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Quainoo to family and friends. She's thorough, appointment wasn't rushed, listened and answered questions, explained conditions and procedures of my mom's Colonscopy and Uper GI Endoscopy. When biopsied results came back she immediately took actions and arranged all the necessary tests and appointments for my mom's surgical treatments. We are thankful and appreciated Dr. Quainoo's immediate actions to get my mother's colon cancer treated.
About Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1497916837
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Smith College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Quainoo works at
