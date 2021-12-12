Overview

Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Quainoo works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.