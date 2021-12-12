See All Gastroenterologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Quainoo works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Walk in Womens Gynecology Pllc
    535 CLINTON AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-9200
    Monday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 1:00pm
    One Brookdale Plaza GI
    1 Brookdale Plz Ste 337, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 240-6025
    Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn
    902 Quentin Rd # 701, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-3900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • Maimonides Medical Center

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Food Allergy
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heartburn
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Nausea
Peptic Ulcer
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Autoimmune Diseases
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Tumor
Celiac Disease
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Poisoning
Food Sensitivity Testing
Gallstones
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis
Viral Infection
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Dec 12, 2021
    I would recommend Dr. Quainoo to family and friends. She's thorough, appointment wasn't rushed, listened and answered questions, explained conditions and procedures of my mom's Colonscopy and Uper GI Endoscopy. When biopsied results came back she immediately took actions and arranged all the necessary tests and appointments for my mom's surgical treatments. We are thankful and appreciated Dr. Quainoo's immediate actions to get my mother's colon cancer treated.
    MA — Dec 12, 2021
    About Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497916837
    Education & Certifications

    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Smith College
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Quainoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quainoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Quainoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Quainoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Quainoo works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Quainoo’s profile.

    Dr. Quainoo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quainoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Quainoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quainoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quainoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quainoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

