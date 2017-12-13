Dr. Rector accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Rector, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Cynthia Rector, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine.
American Behavioral Health LLC1432 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-1880
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
great staff and doctor is easy to work with
About Dr. Cynthia Rector, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1942276829
- Vanderbilt University Mc
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Rector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rector. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rector.
