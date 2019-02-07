Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Reed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Parkinson Wellness Clinic, LLC5151 E Broadway Blvd Ste 1600, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 780-8748
Satellite Office360 W Vista Hermosa Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614 Directions (520) 780-8748
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been a patient of Dr Reed’s now for a number of years. She has helped him tremendously over the years with his Parkinson and MNN which is another neurological disorder. We highly recommend Dr Reed to anyone suffering With this disease.
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and Movement Disorders Clinic At Barrow Neurological Institute
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- University of Arizona
- NORTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
