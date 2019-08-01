Overview

Dr. Cynthia Reese, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Reese works at Palmetto Health-USC Family Medicine - Palmetto Family Practice in Sumter, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.