Dr. Cynthia Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Richards, MD
Dr. Cynthia Richards, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med.
The Rocking Horse Center651 S Limestone St, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 324-1111
Miami Valley Juvenile Rehabilitation Center2100 Greene Way Blvd, Xenia, OH 45385 Directions (937) 562-4150
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
She is one of the most brilliant physicians I have ever worked with! She diagnosed not only my mental health but other problems I was having. Incredibly intelligent and intuitive.
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Napa State Hospital
- University of South Dakota
- Sioux Valley Hospital
- Univ Of Sd Sch Of Med
Dr. Richards accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.