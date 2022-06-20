Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cynthia Rios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Rios, MD
Dr. Cynthia Rios, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios' Office Locations
-
1
C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd PA1601 Liberty St Ste A, Richmond, TX 77469 Directions (281) 342-6962
-
2
C Funsho Fagbohun MD Phd Pacenter for Women's7790 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 201, Richmond, TX 77406 Directions (281) 342-6962
-
3
Physicians Pavilion-Sugarland location16902 Southwest Fwy Ste 208, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 342-6962
-
4
Gulfton Medical Centers-Houston location6306 Gulfton St Ste 203, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (281) 342-6962
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The must , caring , honest , professional, real , loving one .!! I’m gonna be grateful forever with her .
About Dr. Cynthia Rios, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922295427
Education & Certifications
- Acog
- Texas Tech Ob/Gyn
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University of St Thomas
Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
