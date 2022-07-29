Dr. Cynthia Ro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Ro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Torrance Memorial Physician Network Endocrinology2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 320, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-8952
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
She was very thorough with me considering it had to be virtual. I am still Covid positive, and have symptoms that prevented me from going out. We spoke for over an hour, she listened and addressed all of my concerns, and set up a follow up appointment 3 months from now.
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Ro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ro has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ro speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ro.
