Dr. Cynthia Robles, MD
Dr. Cynthia Robles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Cynthia Robles, MD PA1145 E Alton Gloor Blvd Ste 2, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8793Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
Dr. Robles is an extremely kind and caring doctor. She takes her patients very seriously and never makes you feel rushed. She listens to your concerns and is always very happy to help. The staff is also incredibly friendly!
- Family Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023548856
- Presence Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center
- University of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Family Practice
