Overview of Dr. Cynthia Roever, MD

Dr. Cynthia Roever, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Adventhealth Tampa and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Roever works at AdventHealth Medical Group Primary Care at Palm Harbor in Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.