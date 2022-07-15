See All Gastroenterologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Cynthia Rudert, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Cynthia Rudert, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Louisville.

Dr. Rudert works at Cynthia S Rudert MD in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrointestinal Malabsorption along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cynthia S Rudert MD
    5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 312, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 943-9820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Celiac Disease
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Celiac Disease

Treatment frequency



Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Disease Associated Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections of the Digestive Tract Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gluten Ataxia Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. Rudert is one of the best Drs I have ever come in contact with. She is engaging and a wealth of knowledge. We had a telephone visit in which she listened to every past and present complaint. Her conclusion was EPI and prescribed digestive enzymes. Totally changed my stomach issues. I wish there were more Drs. out there that believed in natural methods rather than surgery and other procedures. She is worth every penny !!!
    Nancy Vance — Jul 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Cynthia Rudert, MD
    About Dr. Cynthia Rudert, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1225116155
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Emory U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Kentucky
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cynthia Rudert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rudert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rudert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rudert works at Cynthia S Rudert MD in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rudert’s profile.

    Dr. Rudert has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rudert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

