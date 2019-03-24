Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD
Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Sagullo works at
Dr. Sagullo's Office Locations
-
1
New Jersey Associates In Medcn31-00 Broadway Ste 2, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-2255
-
2
Paramus Gynecology Office1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 110, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 251-2323Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Emerson Office466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 967-8221Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sagullo has been my gynecologist for over 15 years. I find her to be professional and knowledgeable. She’s performed two surgeries on me and I trust her knowledge and experience as a physician. I’ve recommended her to friends and family.
About Dr. Cynthia Sagullo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710944194
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Colgate University
