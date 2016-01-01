Dr. Cynthia Salloum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salloum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Salloum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Salloum, MD
Dr. Cynthia Salloum, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine - De La Salle Universid and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg.
Dr. Salloum works at
Dr. Salloum's Office Locations
Bay Area Kidney Disease Physicians614 Furman Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 268-3940
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cynthia Salloum, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1407897838
Education & Certifications
- Lincoln Medical - Our Lady - Mercy Westchester County Medi
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Emilio Aguinaldo College of Medicine - De La Salle Universid
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salloum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salloum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salloum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salloum works at
Dr. Salloum has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salloum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salloum speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salloum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salloum.
