Dr. Cynthia Salvant, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Salvant's Office Locations
Rutgers Health-rwj Pediatric Genetics89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-6583
Office3701 Wilshire Blvd Ste 9, Los Angeles, CA 90010 Directions (323) 929-6176
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1568807279
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
