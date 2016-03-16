Overview of Dr. Cynthia Shepherd, MD

Dr. Cynthia Shepherd, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and Stephens County Hospital.



Dr. Shepherd works at Univ Cancer & Blood Center in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.