Dr. Cynthia Shepherd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Shepherd, MD
Dr. Cynthia Shepherd, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and Stephens County Hospital.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd's Office Locations
Univ Cancer & Blood Center3320 Old Jefferson Rd Bldg 700, Athens, GA 30607 Directions (706) 353-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Habersham Medical Center
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Stephens County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is always attentive to the patient and professional in her response to patient needs. Quickly schedules the proper tests that informs the staff what to do. appears to have a broad range of knowledge about most cancers.
About Dr. Cynthia Shepherd, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730236688
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Hematology
Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Dr. Shepherd has seen patients for Anemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepherd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepherd. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.