Overview of Dr. Cynthia Sloan, DO

Dr. Cynthia Sloan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Sloan works at Cynthia A. Sloan DO in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.