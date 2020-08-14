Dr. Cynthia Sloan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Sloan, DO
Overview of Dr. Cynthia Sloan, DO
Dr. Cynthia Sloan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Sloan's Office Locations
Bch Neurotek LLC3117 College Park Dr Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 788-2233Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affordable Health & Benefits
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
About Dr. Cynthia Sloan, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1235117821
Education & Certifications
- Olympia Fields Osteopathic Medical Cente
- Olympia Fields Osteopathic Medical Cente
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sloan has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloan.
