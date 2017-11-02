Dr. Cynthia Somers Arietti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somers Arietti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cynthia Somers Arietti, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Cynthia Somers MD PA103 W Loop 281 Ste 474, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 230-3311
Dr. Somers has been my children's pediatrician for 8 years. She has always been more than courteous and kind to my family. I am so grateful that she has taken time to listen and respond timely and consistantly.
- UNIVERSITY D'ABIDJAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Somers Arietti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Somers Arietti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somers Arietti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Somers Arietti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somers Arietti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somers Arietti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somers Arietti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.