Overview

Dr. Cynthia Steimle, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital.



Dr. Steimle works at CTVSA in Elgin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.