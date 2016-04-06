Dr. Strohmeyer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cynthia Strohmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cynthia Strohmeyer, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans.
Dr. Strohmeyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists-naples702 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 200, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-2255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Meritain Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strohmeyer?
She is willing to spend time with you and explain the alternatives. Excellent!
About Dr. Cynthia Strohmeyer, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316057813
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State Univ
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strohmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strohmeyer works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Strohmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strohmeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strohmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strohmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.